Meet Adobe Scan.
The free scan app with text recognition superpowers.
Use your phone or tablet to capture images and transform them into versatile PDFs that speed up work.
Capture.
Automatically snap to scan with advanced image technology from Adobe.
Adjust.
Easily preview, enhance, crop, and rotate to fine-tune your scan.
Convert.
Automagically transform your scan into a powerful Adobe PDF.
Scan anything in a snap.
Easily capture forms, pictures, and notes. Go beyond documents to scan receipts, business cards — even whiteboard discussions. Adobe Scan automatically captures and cleans the image.
Get text you can work with.
Your scans aren't only picture-perfect. Thanks to built-in optical character recognition (OCR), they're also easy to search, highlight, and comment on. Because Adobe Scan recognizes text when it transforms every scan into a high-quality and versatile Adobe PDF.
Now, your documents have PDF power.
Once your documents are converted into smart PDFs available in Adobe Document Cloud, they’re easy to search and share from anywhere. You can find key words, add comments, sign, or send for review because Adobe Scan works perfectly with Adobe Acrobat.
“Thanks to our image technology, Adobe Scan offers the highest quality image capture and cleaning. It creates beautiful, intelligent scans with all sorts of exciting functionality based on artificial intelligence.”
— Heather Devine, Adobe engineering manager
Other mobile tools to help you work smarter. Not harder.
The Adobe Acrobat Reader free mobile app makes it easy to view your PDFs from anywhere. So you can always stay connected and productive on the go.
Adobe online services are available only to users 13 and older and require agreement to additional terms and the Adobe Privacy Policy. Online services are not available in all countries or languages, may require user registration, and may be discontinued or modified in whole or in part without notice. Additional fees or subscription charges may apply.